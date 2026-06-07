Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Square Off Against Braves On June 7

Reynolds is hitting for a .266 BA, .393 OBP and .419 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 42 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 39 runs. Reynolds has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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