Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Braves On July 8

Reynolds is hitting for a .281 BA, .397 OBP and .473 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .870, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 401 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Reynolds has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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