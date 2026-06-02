Bryan Reynolds And Pirates Play Astros On June 2

Reynolds is hitting for a .276 BA, .403 OBP and .438 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 16.3% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 39 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 38 runs (15th in MLB). Reynolds has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Mike Burrows (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.

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