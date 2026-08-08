Bryan De La Cruz And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On Aug. 8

De La Cruz is hitting for a .429 BA, .481 OBP and .762 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.243 and he has scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent action (on Aug. 3 against the Nationals) he went 0 for 1.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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