Brooks Lee And Twins Take On Athletics On Aug. 26

Lee is hitting for a .247 BA, .300 OBP and .432 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 58 runs. In 508 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 69 runs. Lee has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn makes the start for the Athletics, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.60 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

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