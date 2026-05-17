Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Twins On May 17

Turang is hitting for a .295 BA, .414 OBP and .497 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .911, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Turang has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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