Brice Turang And Brewers Play Twins On May 15

Turang is hitting for a .298 BA, .422 OBP and .511 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 17.7% walk rate. His OPS is .933, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 27 runs. Turang has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (2-3) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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