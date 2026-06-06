FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers • #2 2B

Brice Turang And Brewers Take On Rockies On June 6

Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Turang has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Turang is hitting for a .280 BA, .405 OBP and .460 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 48 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. Turang has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Zach Agnos (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Turang

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News