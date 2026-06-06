Brice Turang And Brewers Take On Rockies On June 6

Turang is hitting for a .280 BA, .405 OBP and .460 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .865 and he has scored 48 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. Turang has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Zach Agnos (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.