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Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers • #2 2B

Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Rockies On June 5

Brice Turang and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Turang has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Turang is hitting for a .280 BA, .406 OBP and .464 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 46 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. Turang has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Giants.

Ryan Feltner (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Turang

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