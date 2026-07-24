Brice Turang And Brewers Take On Rockies On July 24

Turang is hitting for a .259 BA, .357 OBP and .452 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 68 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 61 runs (20th in MLB). Turang has recorded 15 steals on 18 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season.

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