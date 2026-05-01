Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Nationals On May 1

Turang is hitting for a .291 BA, .422 OBP and .505 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and an 18.6% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Turang has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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