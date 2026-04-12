Brice Turang And Brewers Play Nationals On April 12

Turang is hitting for a .256 BA, .407 OBP and .465 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 11 runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Turang has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Zack Littell (0-1) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.