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Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers • #2 2B

Brice Turang And Brewers Face Nationals On April 10

Brice Turang and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Washington Nationals at American Family Field, on Friday, April 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Turang has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Turang is hitting for a .270 BA, .413 OBP and .514 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 10 runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Turang has recorded four steals on five attempts. He returns to action for the first time since April 6, when he went 0 for 4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Jake Irvin (1-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Turang

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