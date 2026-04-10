Brice Turang And Brewers Face Nationals On April 10

Turang is hitting for a .270 BA, .413 OBP and .514 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is .927 and he has scored 10 runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Turang has recorded four steals on five attempts. He returns to action for the first time since April 6, when he went 0 for 4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Jake Irvin (1-1) gets the start for the Nationals, his third of the season.

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