Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Mets On July 20

Turang is hitting for a .261 BA, .358 OBP and .456 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 67 runs. In 425 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 60 runs (18th in MLB). Turang has recorded 15 steals on 18 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Mets will send Freddy Peralta (5-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.66 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.