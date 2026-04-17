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Brice Turang
Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang

Milwaukee Brewers • #2 2B

Brice Turang And Brewers Face Marlins On April 17

Brice Turang and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Turang has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Turang is hitting for a .300 BA, .425 OBP and .567 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .991, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Turang has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Janson Junk (0-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Turang

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