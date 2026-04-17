Brice Turang And Brewers Face Marlins On April 17

Turang is hitting for a .300 BA, .425 OBP and .567 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .991, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Turang has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Janson Junk (0-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

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