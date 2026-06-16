Brice Turang And Brewers Square Off Against Guardians On June 16

Turang is hitting for a .261 BA, .378 OBP and .457 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 53 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Turang has recorded 12 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Phillies.

Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Guardians, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.