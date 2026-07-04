Brice Turang And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On July 4

Turang is hitting for a .263 BA, .361 OBP and .451 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 61 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Turang has recorded 13 steals on 16 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 6 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (5-8 with a 5.84 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.