Brice Matthews And Astros Face Twins On May 18

Matthews is hitting for a .204 BA, .254 OBP and .363 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 12 runs. In 123 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Matthews has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Kendry Rojas will start for the Twins, his first of the season.

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