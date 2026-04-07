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Brice Matthews
Houston Astros

Brice Matthews

Houston Astros SS

Brice Matthews And Astros Face Rockies On April 7

Brice Matthews and his Houston Astros will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Matthews has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Matthews is hitting for a .118 BA, .211 OBP and .353 SLG with a 52.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .563 and he has scored one run. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

The Rockies will look to Kyle Freeland (0-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Matthews

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