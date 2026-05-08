Brice Matthews And Astros Take On Reds On May 8

Matthews is hitting for a .213 BA, .286 OBP and .427 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Matthews has recorded two steals on two attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Nick Lodolo takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.

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