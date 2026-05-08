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Brice Matthews
Houston Astros

Brice Matthews

Houston Astros SS

Brice Matthews And Astros Take On Reds On May 8

Brice Matthews and his Houston Astros will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Matthews has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Matthews is hitting for a .213 BA, .286 OBP and .427 SLG with a 36.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Matthews has recorded two steals on two attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Nick Lodolo takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Matthews

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