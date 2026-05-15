Brice Matthews And Astros Take On Rangers On May 15

Matthews is hitting for a .196 BA, .252 OBP and .373 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 12 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Matthews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter (1-3) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.85 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.