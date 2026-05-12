Brice Matthews And Astros Square Off Against Mariners On May 12

Matthews is hitting for a .202 BA, .265 OBP and .404 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 10 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Matthews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (2-2 with a 4.02 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season.

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