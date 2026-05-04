Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Rockies On May 4

Baty is hitting for a .211 BA, .280 OBP and .305 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .586 and he has scored 12 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. Baty has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Angels.

Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.