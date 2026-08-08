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Brett Baty
New York Mets

Brett Baty

New York Mets • #7 3B

Brett Baty And Mets Take On Pirates On Aug. 8

Brett Baty and his New York Mets will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Baty has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Baty is hitting for a .220 BA, .290 OBP and .329 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 41 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 34 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (4-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brett Baty

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