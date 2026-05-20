Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On May 20
Brett Baty and the New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Baty has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Baty is hitting for a .229 BA, .298 OBP and .354 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 19 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.
Zack Littell (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.