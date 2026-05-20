Brett Baty And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On May 20

Baty is hitting for a .229 BA, .298 OBP and .354 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 19 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.10 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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