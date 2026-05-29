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Brett Baty
New York Mets

Brett Baty

New York Mets • #7 3B

Brett Baty And Mets Take On Marlins On May 29

Brett Baty and his New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Baty has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Baty is hitting for a .230 BA, .306 OBP and .345 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Max Meyer (5-0 with a 2.52 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brett Baty

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