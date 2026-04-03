Brett Baty And Mets Take On Giants On April 3

Baty is hitting for a .217 BA, .217 OBP and .304 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored three runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Baty has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Mahle (0-1) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.

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