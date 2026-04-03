Brett Baty And Mets Take On Giants On April 3
Brett Baty and his New York Mets will face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 3 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Baty has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Baty is hitting for a .217 BA, .217 OBP and .304 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .522 and he has scored three runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Baty has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.
Tyler Mahle (0-1) gets the start for the Giants, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.