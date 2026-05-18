FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies

Brenton Doyle

Colorado Rockies • #9 CF

Brenton Doyle And Rockies Take On Rangers On May 18

Brenton Doyle and the Colorado Rockies will face the Texas Rangers at Coors Field, on Monday, May 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Doyle has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Doyle is hitting for a .204 BA, .271 OBP and .269 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .540 and he has scored 18 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Doyle has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brenton Doyle

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News