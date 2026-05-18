Brenton Doyle And Rockies Take On Rangers On May 18

Doyle is hitting for a .204 BA, .271 OBP and .269 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .540 and he has scored 18 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Doyle has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

The Rangers are sending MacKenzie Gore (3-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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