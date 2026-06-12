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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Rockies On June 12

Brent Rooker and his Athletics will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Friday, June 12 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Rooker has +186 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .200 BA, .281 OBP and .389 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 20 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Sean Sullivan starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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