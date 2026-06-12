Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Rockies On June 12

Rooker is hitting for a .200 BA, .281 OBP and .389 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 20 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

Sean Sullivan starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

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