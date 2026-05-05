Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Phillies On May 5

Rooker is hitting for a .162 BA, .234 OBP and .294 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .528 and he has scored seven runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.90 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.