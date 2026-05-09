Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Orioles On May 9
Brent Rooker and his Athletics will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Rooker has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Rooker is hitting for a .181 BA, .255 OBP and .337 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored eight runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Shane Baz (1-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.