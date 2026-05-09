Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Orioles On May 9

Rooker is hitting for a .181 BA, .255 OBP and .337 SLG with a 34% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored eight runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (1-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.