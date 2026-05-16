Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Giants On May 16

Rooker is hitting for a .192 BA, .283 OBP and .356 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored nine runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.

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