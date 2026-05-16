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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Giants On May 16

Brent Rooker and his Athletics will take on the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rooker has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .192 BA, .283 OBP and .356 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored nine runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald (1-0) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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