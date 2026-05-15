FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Giants On May 15

Brent Rooker and his Athletics will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rooker has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .190 BA, .284 OBP and .360 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored nine runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Cardinals.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (1-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News