Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Giants On May 15

Rooker is hitting for a .190 BA, .284 OBP and .360 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored nine runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Cardinals.

The Giants will send Tyler Mahle (1-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.