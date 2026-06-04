Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Cubs On June 4
Brent Rooker and his Athletics will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rooker has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Rooker is hitting for a .196 BA, .277 OBP and .362 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 16 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
The Cubs are sending Shota Imanaga (4-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.