FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Cubs On June 4

Brent Rooker and his Athletics will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rooker has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .196 BA, .277 OBP and .362 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 16 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Shota Imanaga (4-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News