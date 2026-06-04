Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Cubs On June 4

Rooker is hitting for a .196 BA, .277 OBP and .362 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 16 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Shota Imanaga (4-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.37 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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