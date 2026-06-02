Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Cubs On June 2

Rooker is hitting for a .194 BA, .278 OBP and .368 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 15 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

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