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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Cubs On June 2

Brent Rooker and his Athletics will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rooker has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .194 BA, .278 OBP and .368 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 15 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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