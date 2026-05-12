Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Cardinals On May 12

Rooker is hitting for a .189 BA, .272 OBP and .367 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored nine runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Andre Pallante (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.