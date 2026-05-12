FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Cardinals On May 12

Brent Rooker and his Athletics will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rooker has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .189 BA, .272 OBP and .367 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored nine runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Andre Pallante (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News