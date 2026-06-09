Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Brewers On June 9

Rooker is hitting for a .200 BA, .281 OBP and .389 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 20 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Robert Gasser (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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