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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Brewers On June 8

Brent Rooker and the Athletics will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Monday, June 8 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Rooker has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .206 BA, .284 OBP and .400 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 19 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Astros.

The Brewers are sending Kyle Harrison (7-1) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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