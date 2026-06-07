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Brent Rooker
Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker

Oakland Athletics • #25 RF

Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Astros On June 7

Brent Rooker and the Athletics will face the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Rooker has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rooker is hitting for a .198 BA, .275 OBP and .372 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 18 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Mike Burrows (3-7) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.66 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brent Rooker

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