Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Astros On June 5
Brent Rooker and the Athletics will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, June 5 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Rooker has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rooker is hitting for a .195 BA, .276 OBP and .360 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 16 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Cubs.
Peter Lambert (4-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.