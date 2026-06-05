Brent Rooker And Athletics Play Astros On June 5

Rooker is hitting for a .195 BA, .276 OBP and .360 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 16 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Cubs.

Peter Lambert (4-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.