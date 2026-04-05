Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Astros On April 5

Rooker is hitting for a .133 BA, .212 OBP and .133 SLG with a 42.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .345 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Lance McCullers (1-0) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.

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