Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Astros On April 5
Brent Rooker and his Athletics will square off against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Rooker has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rooker is hitting for a .133 BA, .212 OBP and .133 SLG with a 42.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .345 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.
Lance McCullers (1-0) makes the start for the Astros, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.