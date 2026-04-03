Brent Rooker And Athletics Face Astros On April 3
Brent Rooker and his Athletics will square off against the Houston Astros at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, April 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Rooker has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rooker is hitting for a .167 BA, .167 OBP and .167 SLG with a 50% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .333 and he has scored no runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Braves.
Cristian Javier (0-0) starts for the Astros, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.