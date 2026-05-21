Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Angels On May 21

Rooker is hitting for a .200 BA, .282 OBP and .384 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 12 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Jose Soriano (6-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.41 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.