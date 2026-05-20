Brent Rooker And Athletics Take On Angels On May 20

Rooker is hitting for a .200 BA, .285 OBP and .392 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 12 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 24 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.