Brent Rooker And Athletics Square Off Against Angels On May 18

Rooker is hitting for a .196 BA, .281 OBP and .375 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .656 and he has scored 10 runs. In 128 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. Rooker has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Walbert Urena makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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