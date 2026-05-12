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Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners

Brendan Donovan

Seattle Mariners • #33 3B

Brendan Donovan And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 12

Brendan Donovan and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Donovan has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Donovan is hitting for a .257 BA, .376 OBP and .429 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 8 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brendan Donovan

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