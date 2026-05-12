Brendan Donovan And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 12

Donovan is hitting for a .257 BA, .376 OBP and .429 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored eight runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 8 2/3 innings pitched.

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