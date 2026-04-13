Brendan Donovan And Mariners Face Astros On April 13

Donovan is hitting for a .293 BA, .412 OBP and .561 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .973, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored six runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. Donovan has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (1-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.

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