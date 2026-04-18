Brayan Bello And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On April 18
Brayan Bello will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bello has -102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Bello is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.