Brayan Bello And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On April 18

Bello is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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