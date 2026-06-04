Brayan Bello And Red Sox Play Orioles On June 4

Bello is 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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