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Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello

Boston Red Sox • #66 SP

Brayan Bello And Red Sox Play Orioles On June 4

Brayan Bello will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Bello has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Bello is 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up four hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brayan Bello

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