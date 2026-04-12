Brayan Bello And Red Sox Play Cardinals On April 12

Bello is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.