Brayan Bello And Red Sox Play Cardinals On April 12
Brayan Bello will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Bello has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bello is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.